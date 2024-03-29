Bullet trains suspended in eastern Japan due to power failure

Newsfrom Japan

Bullet train services on some sections of eastern Japan lines were suspended Friday due to power transmission problems, their operator said.

The Tohoku Shinkansen line became unable to properly supply power at around 5:45 a.m., leading to a suspension of operations between Tokyo and Sendai stations, East Japan Railway Co. said.

Operations of the Akita Shinkansen between Tokyo and Sendai and the Yamagata Shinkansen between Tokyo and Fukushima were also halted, the company said.