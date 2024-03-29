URGENT: Japan has no “defensive line” against yen’s fall: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has no specific “defensive line” at which it will intervene in the market to stem the yen’s slide, the finance minister said Friday, amid speculation the government will act if the currency falls below 152 to the U.S. dollar.

The Finance Ministry will take “all possible measures” to curb excessive moves in the yen, Shunichi Suzuki said at a press conference, but he added, “We have no concrete defensive line” at which it would be appropriate to step into the market.