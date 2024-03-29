Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain-hunting, Wall St. highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Friday morning on bargain-hunting following sharp declines the previous day, with buying also spurred by record-high closes on Wall Street overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 298.75 points, or 0.74 percent, from Thursday to 40,466.82. The broader Topix index was up 22.33 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,773.14.

The U.S. dollar was mostly capped in the lower 151 yen range in Tokyo amid wariness over possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities after the yen hit a 34-year low earlier this week.

At noon, the U.S. dollar fetched 151.30-33 yen compared ...