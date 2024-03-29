Baseball: Ohtani gets 2 hits, “big 3” lead Dodgers to home opener win

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and reached base three times as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their home opener Thursday, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1.

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk, while Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs, and Mookie Betts hit a solo home run. The “big three” at the top of the order combined for five hits and scored six runs.

Betts led off the first inning with a walk. Then, after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd of 52,667 at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani doubled to right but was thrown out on the base paths when he did not see Betts had stopp...