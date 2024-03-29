URGENT: Kobayashi Pharma has yet to find what caused supplement deaths
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday it has yet to determine the substance that may be responsible for the deaths of people who consumed its supplements.
President Akihiro Kobayashi apologized for the scandal at a press conference after the company said earlier in the day that it has confirmed a fifth death linked to its red yeast rice dietary supplements.