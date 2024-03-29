URGENT: Nikkei stock index finishes up 44% in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher on the final day of Japan’s 2023 fiscal year on Friday, with the Nikkei marking a 44 percent increase from the previous year, boosted by a weaker yen that raised prospects of favorable performances by exporters.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 201.37 points, or 0.50 percent, from Thursday at 40,369.44. The broader Topix index finished 17.81 points, or 0.65 percent, higher at 2,768.62.