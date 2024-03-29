Economic impact of 2025 Expo raised to $19 bil. amid inflated costs

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Friday it now estimates the economic impact of the 2025 World Expo to reach about 2.9 trillion yen ($19 billion), up 400 billion yen from the previous projection, due to inflated costs.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry revised its calculation for the new estimate, based on Japan’s planned spending of up to 235 billion yen for constructing the expo venue in Osaka amid high material and labor costs, for example.

The new figures are based on a calculation conducted in February, revised from the previous one carried out in March 2018.

The estimate back then ...