Baseball: Giants' Kajitani ruins Japan champion Tigers' Opening Day

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran Yomiuri Giants outfielder Takayuki Kajitani saved a run with his glove and smacked a game-breaking two-run home run in a 4-0 Central League win Friday over the defending Japan Series champion Hanshin Tigers on Opening Day. Coming off their first Japan Series championship since 1985, the Tigers were poised to break the ice in the third against Shosei Togo, making his first career Opening Day start for the Giants. With two on and one out, Kajitani made a diving catch in right field and doubled off the runner at first to prevent two runs. Togo, who pitched for Japan in last year's World B...