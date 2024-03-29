Football: Someno brace gives Verdy share of points against Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Itsuki Someno netted a pair of late goals to secure promoted Tokyo Verdy a share of the points in a 2-2 draw with Kyoto Sanga on Friday. Verdy moved out of the relegation zone with the result, but remain winless five rounds into their first J-League top-flight campaign since 2008. Kyoto forward Yuta Toyokawa had an early goal rubbed out for offside before giving his team the lead with a thunderbolt from outside the area in the 22nd minute at Ajinomoto Stadium. Taichi Hara finished Temma Matsuda's through ball to make it 2-0 four minutes later. Someno gave Hiroshi Jofuku's side hope with an 80t...