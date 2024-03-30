Football: Arai stunner leaves Hiroshima, Gamba unbeaten after draw

Newsfrom Japan

Defender Naoto Arai came off the bench and scored a fine leveler on his club debut as Sanfrecce Hiroshima grabbed a 1-1 home draw with Gamba Osaka on Saturday, leaving both teams unbeaten in the J-League first division. The 27-year-old, who only joined Hiroshima from Albirex Niigata last week, came on as right wingback in the 75th minute and rifled in a low left-footed effort into the far corner just three minutes later at the newly-built Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima. Gamba winger Welton scored Gamba's opener against the run of play a minute after the introduction of Arai. While the defender had...