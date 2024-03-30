Football: Japan win World Cup q'fier against N. Korea by forfeit

Newsfrom Japan

Japan have won their recently-canceled World Cup qualifier against North Korea by forfeit, football's international governing body, FIFA, informed the Japan Football Association on Saturday. Japan were declared 3-0 winners of the Asian second-round Group B tie, originally scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang. The win was the fourth straight for the Samurai Blue and sealed their spot in the Asian final round of qualifying with two games remaining. Japan beat North Korea 1-0 at Tokyo's National Stadium on March 21, right before news broke that North Korea would not host their home game. The story ...