Baseball: Cedeno homer lifts Buffaloes past Hawks in pitchers' duel

Leandro Cedeno homered off one of lefty Livan Moinelo's few mistakes to drive in both runs Saturday as the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes beat the SoftBank Hawks 2-0. Moinelo, who allowed three hits and a walk over eight innings in the complete-game loss at Kyocera Dome Osaka, was making his first start in Japan after seven seasons in the SoftBank bullpen. New Orix import Anderson Espinoza allowed four walks and two hits over six innings to win his Japan debut after his Venezuelan compatriot Cedeno made good on a pregame promise of run support. "I said, 'Espy, go pitch your innings wit...