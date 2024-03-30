Japan publisher threatened over publication of trans-skeptical book

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese publisher has received threats over its plan to publish a translated version of a controversial U.S. book questioning an increase in young women seeking gender transitions, its parent company said Saturday. Sankei Shimbun Publications Inc. received an email threatening arson against bookstores that carried the book unless its publication was canceled, noting the work could promote discrimination against transgender people. The conservative Sankei Shimbun newspaper's book-publishing imprint, owned by Sankei Shimbun Co., filed a police report alleging forcible obstruction of business....