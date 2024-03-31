Japan, China hold "expert dialogue" over Fukushima water releases

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and China held an "expert dialogue" on Saturday over Japan's release of treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in their latest effort to address the dispute about the issue. During the talks in Dalian, northeastern China, the Japanese side explained their belief that the water release is safe and detailed radiation monitoring activities. China has upheld an import ban on all seafood products from Japan in response to the multiple discharges that began in August last year. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, it is the first Japan-Ch...