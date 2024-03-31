Record 63% of Japanese in financial stress, poll shows

Newsfrom Japan

A record 63.2 percent of respondents said they do not feel financially secure in Japan and have a negative outlook on their future, a recent government survey showed. The proportion of people who experienced financial stress in 2023 rose 0.7 percentage point from a year earlier against the backdrop of surging prices, according to the Cabinet Office poll. The result was the worst since the question on reasons for being dissatisfied was added in 2008 to the survey which takes the public pulse on economic and social attitudes. The latest poll was mailed to 3,000 people aged 18 or older, with vali...