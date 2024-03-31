Baseball: Yamamoto turns in strong outing in Dodgers' 10-inning loss

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto bounced back from his rocky major league debut to throw five scoreless innings in a 6-5, 10-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. The Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, but Yamamoto's Japanese teammate Shohei Ohtani popped out to shortstop Brandon Crawford, drawing a huge sigh from fans who endured a mid-game rain delay at Dodger Stadium. On March 21, Yamamoto lasted only one inning in Game 2 of the season-opening Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres, giving up five runs and needing about 20 minute...