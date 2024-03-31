Baseball: Sasaki pitches well in season debut in Lotte loss

Newsfrom Japan

Lotte Marines flamethrower Roki Sasaki left with a one-run lead but settled for a no-decision in his season debut Sunday after the team allowed the Nippon Ham Fighters to rally late for a 3-2 victory. The 22-year-old right-hander, who is on the radar of major league scouts, allowed one run and six hits in five innings while striking out seven and walking one at Zozo Marine Stadium. Sasaki ended his 95-pitch outing by striking out Chusei Mannami with a runner on second after the Fighters cut their deficit to 2-1 earlier in the fifth. In the top of the ninth, Nippon Ham's Yua Tamiya hit an RBI t...