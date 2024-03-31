Fans bid farewell to giant moving Gundam in Yokohama

Newsfrom Japan

Fans bid goodbye on Sunday to a "life-size," moving Gundam model based on the robot featured in the Japanese science fiction anime series, as the exhibition in Yokohama near Tokyo ended its run after an extended display. The 18-meter-tall giant robot with moving limbs has fascinated fans from around the world by stepping out of its dock and making various poses since the exhibition at the Gundam Factory Yokohama started in December 2020. The spectacle began as part of a project to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first showing of the television series, which started in 1979. The exhibit...