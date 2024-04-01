Nikkei stock index opens higher as weaker yen lifts exporter issues

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index opened higher Monday as the yen's decline against the U.S. dollar in early trading lifted exporter issues, but it soon turned top-heavy on profit-taking. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 185.29 points, or 0.46 percent, from Friday to 40,554.73. The broader Topix index was down 5.64 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,762.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument and machinery issues, while mining and insurance issues led decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 151.38-41 yen after trading just above 15...