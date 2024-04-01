Delivery driver overtime cap introduced as worker shortage worsens

Newsfrom Japan

An overtime limit of around 18 hours per week for drivers of trucks, taxis and buses took effect on Monday, as Japan looks to improve standard work conditions in an industry struggling with an acute labor shortage. While the move seeks to address the widespread practice of driver overwork, the change has raised concerns about a drop in transport delivery capacity. The logistics shortfall, brought about by the new overtime restriction, is known in the industry as the "2024 problem." Restricting the number of hours drivers can work may lead to customers experiencing poorer service and longer del...