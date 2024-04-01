Rakuten to reorganize financial units amid mounting mobile losses

Newsfrom Japan

Rakuten Group Inc. plans to reorganize its financial units by consolidating its banking, brokerage and credit card operations amid mounting losses in its mobile business, sources close to the matter said Monday.

Under its restructuring plan, Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc., one of the biggest online brokerages in Japan, Rakuten Card Co. and other businesses will operate under Rakuten Bank Ltd., the sources said. Its financial units have been showing solid growth.

The Japanese online retail giant will call off its earlier plan to float shares of the securities brokerage, a move that was aimed ...