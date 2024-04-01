Baseball: Suzuki drives in 2 runs as Cubs beat Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki delivered two hits including a two-RBI single to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Sunday.

The game was deadlocked 5-5 in the top of the ninth inning at Arlington’s Globe Life Field before Ian Happ drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Cubs in front.

Suzuki then lined a single to left field off reliever Jacob Latz to break things open at 8-5. The Japanese outfielder finished the game 2-for-6 with a run scored.

“There were a lot of things that needed improving, but I was able to stay calm and reflect on each previous at-bat as I went into the box,” Suzuki said.

“I a...