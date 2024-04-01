Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in, business outlook weakens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year, as investors sold a wide range of shares to lock in gains and the Bank of Japan's quarterly business sentiment survey showed Japanese companies turning cautious about the upcoming three-month period. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 566.35 points, or 1.40 percent, from Friday at 39,803.09, its lowest close since March 18. The broader Topix index finished 47.40 points, or 1.71 percent, lower at 2,721.22. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, securities house and transportation equipm...