Basketball: Hachimura gets 3rd double-double in 4 games as Lakers win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Rui Hachimura posted a double-double for the third time in his last four NBA games as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-104 on Sunday.

Hachimura scored in double figures for the fourth game in a row with 20 points, going 8-for-12 from the field, while also pulling down 10 rebounds at Barclays Center in New York, where the Lakers led after each quarter.

Lakers star forward LeBron James poured in 40 points, while Anthony Davis had 24 points with 14 rebounds. Cam Thomas logged 30 points for the Nets.

The 26-year-old Hachimura called it “a good win” after playing a te...