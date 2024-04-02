Bullet train services halted in parts of eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Bullet train services were suspended in parts of eastern Japan on Tuesday, affected by a breakdown of a maintenance vehicle, their operator said.

Operations between Tokyo and Sendai stations on the Tohoku Shinkansen line have been halted, with East Japan Railway Co. saying it will be difficult to restart before noon. An oil leak was discovered on the maintenance vehicle working at Fukushima Station.

The rail operator said the suspension was not due to the strong earthquake that occurred in northeastern Japan areas early in the morning.