Baseball: Imanaga strikes out 9, earns win in dazzling Cubs debut

Shota Imanaga flirted with a no-hitter and struck out nine as he led the Chicago Cubs to a 5-0 win over the Colorado Rockies in a sensational Major League Baseball debut on Monday.

The 30-year-old Japanese lefty allowed just two hits and no walks over six shutout innings in the Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field.

The only blemish through his first five innings came when Kris Bryant reached base on an error to lead off the second. Imanaga retired the next 14 batters and did not allow his first hit until Charlie Blackmon singled to center field with two outs in the sixth.

The former DeNA BayStar...