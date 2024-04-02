Tokyo stocks mixed in morning as bargain-hunting loses steam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning as investors looked for bargains including chip-related issues following the Nikkei’s fall the previous day, while others traded cautiously due to wariness over possible government intervention in the currency market to stem the yen’s decline.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 50.11 points, or 0.13 percent, from Monday to 39,853.20. The broader Topix index was down 5.43 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,715.79.

The U.S. dollar edged up in the upper 151 yen range on U.S. yield rises overnight as stronger-than-expected U.S. March manufacturing data reinf...