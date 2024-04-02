Tokyo stocks end mixed on bargain-hunting, currency market concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday in a tug-of-war between bargain-hunting prompted by the Nikkei index’s sharp fall the previous day and moves to reduce stock holdings due to fears of potential government intervention in the currency market to curb the yen’s weakening trend.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 35.82 points, or 0.09 percent, from Monday at 39,838.91. The broader Topix index finished 6.77 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 2,714.45.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining and insurance issues, while marine transportation and rubber product issues led decli...