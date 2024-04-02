Japan, U.S. eye framework to help firms investing in decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States are considering jointly supporting firms investing in decarbonization projects via a new framework that would give them subsidies and tax breaks, government sources said Tuesday.

Projects related to electric vehicles, as well as hydrogen, viewed as a cleaner energy source, will likely be among the initiatives to be targeted by both nations, which place importance on green growth, they said.

Tokyo and Washington are arranging to include such an agreement in a joint statement to be issued after a planned summit meeting on April 10 between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...