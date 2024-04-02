Kashiwazaki nuclear plant better coped to deal with terrorism: IAEA
International Atomic Energy Agency experts said Tuesday the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, is better coped to deal with terrorism following improvements in its security measures.
The finding came after a nine-day mission to evaluate whether operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s counterterrorism measures meet international standards.
The review came in the wake of a series of safety flaws, resulting in a two-year operational ban that ended in December.
The operator of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, one of the world’s largest nuclear plants by ou...