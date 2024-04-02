Baseball: BayStars rough up MVP pitcher Murakami, beat Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

The DeNA BayStars got to reigning Central League MVP pitcher Shoki Murakami early on their way to a 5-3 victory over the Hanshin Tigers on Tuesday.

BayStars catcher Yudai Yamamoto hit a bases-loaded triple to cap a four-run first inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Murakami, also the 2023 CL Rookie of the Year, was pulled after giving up five runs, one earned, in three innings.

Former major league pitcher Andre Jackson threw six innings of one-run ball for DeNA, whose closer Yasuaki Yamasaki got in and out of a two-on jam in the ninth.

Among Tuesday’s other games, Takayoshi Noma delivered a tiebreak...