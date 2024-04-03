Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech shares, Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, weighed down by selling of technology shares following overnight declines on Wall Street.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 609.73 points, or 1.53 percent, from Tuesday to 39,229.18. The broader Topix index was down 25.35 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,689.10.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, machinery, and real estate issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.53-56 yen compared with 151.48-58 yen in New York and 151.67-69 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quot...