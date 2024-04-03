Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak tech, Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning, weighed down by a fall in technology shares following overnight declines on Wall Street.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 410.33 points, or 1.03 percent, from Tuesday to 39,428.58. The broader Topix index was down 13.27 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,701.18.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the upper 151 yen range on a wait-and-see attitude ahead of U.S. employment data to be released later in the week, dealers said.

At noon, the dollar fetched 151.58-59 yen compared with 151.48-58 yen in New York and 151.67-69 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The...