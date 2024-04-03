Baseball: Suzuki hits 1st homer of season as Cubs rout Rockies

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki hit his first home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 12-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Suzuki’s line-drive two-run homer to center field gave the Cubs a 2-0 first-inning lead at Wrigley Field, a day after Japanese teammate Shota Imanaga did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth in an impressive Major League Baseball debut.

Suzuki, playing in his third MLB season, added a single in the seventh.

“Scoring first was big for us,” the former star of Japan’s Hiroshima Carp said of homering off a 2-0 sinker f...