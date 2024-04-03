Tokyo stocks end lower on weak tech, caution ahead of U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday on the selling of technology shares, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. economic data to be released later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 387.06 points, or 0.97 percent, from Tuesday at 39,451.85. The broader Topix index finished 7.94 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 2,706.51.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, iron and steel, and electric appliance issues.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the upper 151 yen range on a wait-and-see attitude ahead of U.S. employment data to be release...