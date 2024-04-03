Baseball: MLB plans March 2025 games in Japan: NPB commissioner

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Professional Baseball Commissioner Sadayuki Sakakibara revealed Wednesday that Major League Baseball has set March 19 and 20 as the dates for a season-opening series in Japan next year.

Sakakibara, who met MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred last month in South Korea, said, “We spoke about the plan going forward on those dates.”

On March 20 and 21 in Seoul, MLB held its first regular season games in the country, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. A March 24 USA Today report said the Dodgers would open the 2025 season in Japan against the Chicago Cubs.

Each team currently has...