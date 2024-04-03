Baseball: Kitayama flirts with no-hitter in Fighters win over Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Koki Kitayama took a perfect-game bid into the seventh inning while striking out 10 in the Nippon Ham Fighters’ 4-2 Pacific League win over the Rakuten Eagles on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Kitayama retired the first 19 batters he faced at Es Con Field Hokkaido outside Sapporo before issuing a walk and two singles that pushed a run across the board.

Kitayama admitted to thinking about the no-hit bid.

“I was absolutely gassed out there, so I was thinking it would be a good thing to give up a hit,” he said. “However, I want to train more so I can actually achieve that going forward.”...