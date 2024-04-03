Football: Hiroshima hand surprise leaders Machida 1st defeat in J1

Newsfrom Japan

Sanfrecce Hiroshima consigned J-League first-division debutants and leaders Machida Zelvia to their first defeat Wednesday, holding on to a 2-1 away win to move up to second and maintain their own unbeaten start to the season. Yuki Ohashi's 31st-minute strike and Makoto Mitsuta's 55th-minute penalty proved enough for Hiroshima at rainy Machida Gion Stadium, where the home side halved the deficit with eight minutes to go through an Ohashi own goal but saw their four-game winning run come to an end. "I'm relieved. We were facing the league leaders showing great momentum but were determined to co...