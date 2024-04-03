Shizuoka gov. to quit as maglev plan delayed, not to retract comments

Newsfrom Japan

The governor of Shizuoka Prefecture said Wednesday that he decided to step down from his post believing he has fulfilled his duty in opposing Central Japan Railway Co.'s high-speed maglev train and contributing to its delay.

Gov. Heita Kawakatsu abruptly said Tuesday he will resign at the June prefectural assembly, without elaborating. His decision came amid a backlash over a gaffe saying civil servants being inducted into the prefectural government were intelligent people, “unlike those who sell vegetables.”

At his press conference on Wednesday, he declined to retract those comments but said,...