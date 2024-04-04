Tokyo stocks open higher as tech shares track U.S. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, led by buying of technology shares tracking rises in their U.S. counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 532.46 points, or 1.35 percent, from Wednesday to 39,984.31. The broader Topix index was up 28.64 points, or 1.06 percent, at 2,735.15.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, wholesale trade and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.58-59 yen compared with 151.65-75 yen in New York and 151.67-69 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

