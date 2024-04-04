Tokyo stocks surge in morning on bargain-hunting, tech gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly climbing 2 percent, as investors scooped up shares that had been battered a day earlier while technology issues tracked their U.S. counterparts higher.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 649.97 points, or 1.65 percent, from Wednesday to 40,101.82. The broader Topix index was up 39.63 points, or 1.46 percent, at 2,746.14.

The U.S. dollar moved narrowly in the upper 151 yen range as traders remained cautious about a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities if the dollar rises toward around the 152 yen ...