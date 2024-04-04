Baseball: Ohtani slugs 1st home run for Dodgers to end 8-game drought

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, scoring his new team’s decisive final run with a seventh-inning solo shot in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Ohtani belted Taylor Rogers’ 3-1 sinker over the right-center field fence with two outs at Dodger Stadium. The shot in his ninth game as a Dodger ended his longest home run drought at the start of a season in his seven-year MLB career.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Dodgers on a record 10-year, $700 million contract during the offseason, has moved within three home runs of tying Hideki Matsui’s Japa...