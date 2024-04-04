BOJ cuts view on 7 of 9 regional economies, notes strong wage growth

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Thursday downgraded its assessments of seven out of the country’s nine regions amid weak private consumption and auto production, though the economy as a whole has continued to recover.

In the quarterly Sakura report, the BOJ also noted that wage hikes are spreading from big firms to smaller ones, in a positive indication the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target is within reach. It also pointed to changes in corporate price-setting behavior.

The seven regions include the Tokyo area and Tokai where Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered. The views on Hokkaido and Shikoku ...