Trump to champion U.S.-Japan alliance if he returns to power: ex-aide

Donald Trump is almost certain to attach great importance to the U.S.-Japan alliance if he returns to the White House, one of his former aides said Wednesday.

“I predict a lot of continuity, and the same things that motivated him when he was elected the first time, I think, continue to motivate him,” Alexander Gray, who was deputy assistant to the former president, said in an interview with Kyodo News.

For Trump, Gray said that China would likely be regarded as the greatest threat to national security, and his foreign policy approach, with a strong emphasis on enhancing deterrence capabilities...