Football: Hashioka's own goal contributes to Luton's defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Daiki Hashioka played his first full 90 minutes in the English Premier League on Wednesday, but scored an own goal as relegation-threatened Luton Town lost 2-0 away to title-chasing Arsenal. The 24-year-old inadvertently put Emile Smith Rowe's square pass into his own net for Arsenal's second a minute before the break at Emirates Stadium, where fellow Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu came on for the home side in the 74th minute. "I knew as a center-back I had to defend in that moment, but it was a difficult situation," said Hashioka, who joined Luton from Belgian club Sint-Truid...