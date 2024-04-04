Tokyo stocks rebound amid easing fears of U.S. rate cut delay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks bounced back from a sell-off the previous day, with sentiment boosted by receding fears that interest rate cuts in the United States would be later than earlier expected amid signs of economic resilience.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 321.29 points, or 0.81 percent, from Wednesday at 39,773.14. The broader Topix index finished 25.49 points, or 0.94 percent, higher at 2,732.00.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, mining, and electric power and gas issues.

The U.S. dollar moved little in the upper 151 yen range as traders remained cautio...