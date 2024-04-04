Japan-backed bullet train in India may be operational by 2026: envoy

Newsfrom Japan

A high-speed railway project in India backed by Japan, featuring its shinkansen bullet train technology, could see start commercial operations begin by 2026, the South Asian country's envoy said Thursday. The project's inauguration "could be 2026, or it could even be early," although the two nations are still "in consultation on the exact timeframe," Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George told Kyodo News in an interview in Tokyo. "What I can say is that there is considerable progress in the project," George said. The original schedule for the start was sometime in 2023. India's first-ever shin...