Baseball: 2-time Sawamura Award winner Sugano sharp in season debut

Newsfrom Japan

Tomoyuki Sugano, coming off the worst season in his career, got his 2024 campaign off to a winning start Thursday, throwing seven innings in the Yomiuri Giants’ 2-0 Central League victory over the Chunichi Dragons.

Sugano, who in 2018 won his second straight Sawamura Award as Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher, allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three at Vantelin Dome Nagoya.

The right-hander, who struggled through a 4-8 2023 season in which he pitched just 77-2/3 innings, retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced this year. Sugano drew a third-inning leadoff walk and scor...