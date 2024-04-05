U.S. experts urge revamp of military command architecture with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A bipartisan group of influential U.S. policy experts on Thursday unveiled a set of proposals for their country and Japan to build a more integrated partnership in the face of a challenging security environment, with one key pillar being a transformation of the decades-old alliance’s command-and-control architecture.

A report released by the group, co-chaired by former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage and Joseph Nye, a former assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, highlighted that Japan’s role in the international community and its alliance with the United...