Tokyo stocks plunge on stronger yen, Middle East tensions

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday morning, with the Nikkei index sinking over 2 percent as the yen’s strength against the U.S. dollar hurt export-related issues and tensions grew in the Middle East.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 960.90 points, or 2.42 percent, from Thursday to 38,812.24. The broader Topix index was down 49.53 points, or 1.81 percent, at 2,682.47.

The dollar briefly fell to the upper 150 yen zone in Tokyo after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated in an interview with the Asahi Shimbun published Friday that the central bank is likely to consider another interest rate...